Erin Moran's 'Happy Days' co-stars reunite for memorial

(CNN) The cast of "Happy Days" gathered to remember actress Erin Moran on Wednesday.

Scott Baio, who played Chachi Arcola, the love interest of Moran's character, Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days," tweeted a group photo of castmates Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers and Don Most.

The photo was captioned, "Celebrating the life of #ErinMoran #HappyDaysFamily."

Howard recently spoke out about the loss of his on-screen sister saying he had "no idea" she was sick.

