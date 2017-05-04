(CNN) Dear Hollywood, the star of Netflix's "Dear White People" thinks you're in the midst of an important shift. And she couldn't be happier to be a part of it.

She might be just 27, but Logan Browning has been in the entertainment business long enough to note that an increase in the industry's desire for diverse programming has opened doors for talent and storytellers of color.

"I think we're definitely in a wave of entertainment where -- it sounds how it's going to sound -- being ethnic is cool," Browning told CNN in a recent interview. "I think what writers are doing is taking this idea where networks want ethnicity and diversity and they're taking the opportunity to broaden it and make [characters] not so one-note and simple."

In "Dear White People," Browning plays a woman who's anything but simple.

Sam is a young radio host and activist who attends a fictional Ivy League college where the racial divide runs deeper than many students and the administration care to admit. Sam sees this divide clearly and isn't afraid to talk about it.

