(CNN) A Hollywood accountant is bound for federal prison after he used access to his famous clients' money as a personal ATM.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 48, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for embezzling millions from a celebrity roster of clients that included singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

The Canadian singer's former business manager admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from her over a four-year period as part of a scheme to fund his lavish lifestyle, officials said.

In addition to Morissette, Schwartz also embezzled more than $1 million from an unnamed entertainer and nearly $800,000 from another former client.

Appearing at Schwartz's sentencing on Wedneday, Morissette told U.S. District Court Judge Dolly M. Gee that the former accountant stole from her in a "long, drawn-out, calculated and sinister manner."

