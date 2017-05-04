CNN 10 - May 5, 2017

The U.S. House of Representatives passes a plan to overhaul health care in America, but a final piece of legislation is not a done deal. We're also covering an executive order concerning religious liberty and some responses to the action, and we're exploring the U.S. government's challenge concerning the South China Sea. Across the Atlantic, Britons have gotten word that they're going to see less of a longtime prince.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. How many days had U.S. President Donald Trump been in office when a supporters' rally, a correspondents' dinner, and a climate march all coincided?

2. In what direction do most (but not all) tornadoes rotate in the Northern Hemisphere?

3. A photojournalist recently provided CNN video of what war-torn Iraqi city, where a battle has been waged since October?

4. What body of the United Nations, which aims to maintain peace and protection in the world, has been characterized as the most significant part of the U.N.?

5. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro plans to create a new legislative body to rewrite what?

6. The Trump Administration announced this week that it plans to change rules that were put in place in 2010, championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, and regulated what meals?

7. Name the president of the Palestinian Authority, who met with President Trump at the White House this week.

8. What island, a territory of the U.S., has filed for bankruptcy because it owes $73 billion in debt?

9. Name Shigetaka Kurita's famous invention that first appeared as a heart and was discussed in an interview on Thursday's show.

10. What chamber of Congress has not yet held a vote on a Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare?

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10