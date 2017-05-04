Afghan warlord returns to Kabul after nearly 20 years

Story highlights Warlord and ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returns to the Afghan capital after nearly two decades in exile.

Hekmatyar oversaw heavy rocketing and shelling of Kabul in the early 1990s, earning the nickname "Rocketyar."

(CNN) One of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has returned to the Afghan capital Kabul after nearly two decades in exile, Afghanistan's state news agency Tolo reports.

The return of Hekmatyar, a former prime minister, comes eight months after the government signed a peace deal with representatives of Hezb-e-Islami -- the insurgent faction led by the warlord.

Tolo reports that Hekmatyar's convoy, complete with luxury SUVs loaded with heavily armed men, drove almost 200 kilometers from Nangarhar Province to Kabul on Thursday.

Dozens of Kabul residents gathered along the streets as he arrived, with some chanting, "Long live Hekmatyar." He then met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He is expected to address a mass rally Friday at Kabul's Ghazi Stadium, Tolo reports.

Hekmatyar addresses a special ceremony at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Ruthless reputation

