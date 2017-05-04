(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- In a big win for President Trump, House Republicans have voted to dismantle pillars of the Affordable Care Act and make sweeping changes to the nation's health care system.
-- The President signed an executive order to allow more politics into the pulpit. (You can read the full order here.)
-- In royals news, Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from public life. Here are some pros and cons to working into your 90s.
-- Two Russian bombers, flanked by a pair of fighter jets, were intercepted by stealth US F-22 aircraft off the coast of Alaska.
-- President Trump's first foreign trip will include visits to the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
-- Former President Obama weighed in on the upcoming French election by endorsing centrist politician Emmanuel Macron.
-- These are the best companies for working dads.
-- Watch this video that fact-checks the White House on the Mexico border wall. (Spoiler alert: What Sean Spicer said isn't true.)
-- Bad hangover? This gin was recalled for having too much alcohol.
-- May the Fourth be with you! We found Darth Vader alive and well and working as a hospital tech in Tennessee.