Terrorist Attacks by Vehicle Fast Facts

After a Bastille Day fireworks display in Nice, France, a man drives a 20-ton rental truck into the crowd, striking and killing at least 84 people. The attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, 31, a Tunisian national, drives nearly a mile on the beachfront promenade before he is shot and killed by authorities. French officials say Bouhlel seemed to become radicalized "very quickly" by ISIS propaganda before the attack. He also suffered from mental illness, according to his father.