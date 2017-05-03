Girl Scout stands up to demonstrator at neo-Nazi rally

Story highlights Photo shows Girl Scout Lucie Myslíková, 16, facing off against a far-right demonstrator

It was taken during May Day protests in the Czech city of Brno

(CNN) The juxtaposition in the photo is startling: On the left, gesturing angrily, is a right-wing demonstrator sporting black clothes, sunglasses and a shaved head.

On the right, staring right back at him, is a 16-year-old Girl Scout.

The photo has been widely shared and has called attention to the Girl Scout, Lucie Myslíková.

"She was standing tall and she's 16 years old and she stood proud and made some profound arguments," Vladimir Cicmanec, who took the photo, told CNN.

