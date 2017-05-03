Breaking News

WATCH: Plane crashes next to a busy street, sending giant fireballs in the sky

By Donie O'Sullivan

Updated 9:38 AM ET, Wed May 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)The word 'dramatic' is used so often that it's now a cliche.

But there is no other way to describe what a car dashcam captured on a busy street in Mukilteo, Washington, on Tuesday.
As cars inched forward in traffic, a plane flies into view. It clips power lines and crashes, sending two giant fireballs into the sky. Fortunately, no one -- the pilot or his passenger -- was injured, police said.
Investigators told CNN affiliate Q13FOX that the plane took off from a nearby airport around 3.30 p.m. and, shortly afterward, began losing engine power.
    Unable to make it back to the airport, the pilot tried to land on a clear road when he clipped the power lines and a street light. The collision ruptured a fuel cell, causing the explosion that the video captured.
    The fireball from the plane&#39;s collision with power lines hit some vechicles.
    The fireball from the plane's collision with power lines hit some vechicles.
    Read More
    The explosion knocked out power to the area. But it was quickly restored.