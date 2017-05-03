NY may require stylists to undergo domestic violence training

New York (CNN) For Anthony Civitano, the bond between a hairdresser and his or her client is "as strong as a bond there is between relatives and friends."

A hairdresser can be someone's "priest, their therapist, their confidante," said Civitano, a second-generation hairdresser with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. "There's a trust factor -- you're allowing them to touch you."

It's that type of trust that prompted New York State Assembly member Linda B. Rosenthal to sponsor a bill to require domestic violence and sexual assault awareness education for all professionals in New York's cosmetology industry.

Under the bill, salon workers such as hairdressers and nail stylists would be trained to recognize signs of abuse and be given "instruction on how to help victims in dangerous situations and provide them with the appropriate resources to seek help."

The one-hour course would be a requirement for all cosmetology professionals seeking to obtain or renew a license.

