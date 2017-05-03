Moment of explosion: US Army soldier's last photo

(CNN) A young US Army soldier captured through her camera lens the explosion that took five lives -- including her own.

Twenty-two-year-old Spc. Hilda I. Clayton died as she was teaching the tenets of documenting war -- something she excelled in as a combat photographer.

She was killed along with the Afghan military photographer she was training and three Afghan National Army soldiers when a mortar tube exploded during a joint live-fire training exercise in July, 2013.

The image Clayton captured freezes the fatal moment -- rocks kick up and the orange flare of the blast cuts across the blue Afghan sky.

Now the photo has been published in the Military Review . The current issue of the military journal "seeks to promote the concepts gender equality," a note accompanying the image states.

