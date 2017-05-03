More rain hits Missouri after deadly weekend flooding

Story highlights More than 100 highways are affected

Heavy rains pound St. Louis area

(CNN) A new round of rain pounded Missouri on Wednesday, paralyzing a region already suffering from swollen rivers and flooded streets after a heavy downpour last week.

Along the Meramec River in Eureka, residents piled up sandbags to protect homes and businesses. Heavy rains in the St. Louis area Wednesday morning strained the river, which was expected to surpass height records it set in December 2015, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Forecasters said up to 4 inches of rain will fall in the saturated St. Louis area.

More than 100 highways had closures of some kind in the St. Louis area, according to Tom Blair, an official with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Read More