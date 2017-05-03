More rain hits Missouri after deadly weekend flooding

Story highlights
- More than 100 highways are affected
- Heavy rains pound St. Louis area
(CNN)A new round of rain pounded Missouri on Wednesday, paralyzing a region already suffering from swollen rivers and flooded streets after a heavy downpour last week.
The weekend flooding killed two people, inundated homes and businesses, and led to the closing of 272 roads.
Along the Meramec River in Eureka, residents piled up sandbags to protect homes and businesses. Heavy rains in the St. Louis area Wednesday morning strained the river, which was expected to surpass height records it set in December 2015, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
Forecasters said up to 4 inches of rain will fall in the saturated St. Louis area.
More than 100 highways had closures of some kind in the St. Louis area, according to Tom Blair, an official with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Karen Yeomans, also with the agency, urged residents to avoid driving on flooded streets. She asked people to treat the flooding like a "liquid blizzard" and stay home.
'Never seen it this bad'
Shayla Kremer shared several photos from Pacific, Missouri, showing homes and streets underwater because of flooding from the Meramec River.
Kristen Wingerter Martinez said residents in Eureka are confined to the city after roads shut down.
"My husband has lived in Eureka since 1972, never seen it this bad," Martinez said of the days of rain. "Kids are out of school. People can't make it to work. National Guard brought in. A community pulling together to save our favorite pizza place. Elks lodge feeding all the volunteers with the American flag flying high in Eureka."
Eureka police Chief Michael A. Wiegand urged residents to follow instructions.
"This is some of the highest water we have ever seen and it will be higher than 2015," he told CNN affiliate KTVI. "We need to all use our common sense. Don't drown turn around, if you see standing water don't drive through it whatsoever."
Classes canceled
Four St. Louis County school districts were closed Wednesday, citing concerns about student safety and transportation in the event of flooding. Lindbergh, Mehlville, Northwest and Rockwood school districts have all closed.
"I'm aware of many employees who live in areas affected by this natural disaster. We simply cannot open our schools with the current shortage of bus drivers, teachers and support staff," Rockwood School Districts Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost said in a statement.
To get to Eureka High School, where Knost spent his day Tuesday, he had to get assistance from the US Coast Guard in a boat.
"Our employees will be on site around the clock, attending to the ever-changing situation," he said. "We are trying to hold waters back as we approach the flood's crest and even more rain and storms are heading our way."
Other states affected
The National Weather Service said flood warnings would likely be extended in parts of Oklahoma, northern Arkansas, Illinois and Indiana, where major to record flooding would continue.
"Many of the rivers in these states have crested or (are) nearing crest and remain in moderate or major flood category. Many roads across this region are closed because of the flooding," it said.