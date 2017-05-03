3 killed as driver plows into crowd at auto auction

Story highlights At least nine others injured at auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts

(CNN) Three people were killed and at least nine others injured Wednesday after an SUV suddenly sped forward and ran down customers at an auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, north of Boston.

Two people have life-threatening injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. A family member of one of those killed was not injured but was taken to a local hospital due to stress, she said.

Ryan said preliminary information suggests it was an accident. She said the driver was a Lynnway Auto Auction employee in his 70s. He was not hospitalized.

"At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act. All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause," the Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

Several hundred employees and customers had gathered for the weekly auction that generally draws a crowd, Ryan said. On its Facebook page, Lynnway Auto Auctions said it consigns more than 2,000 cars for sale at 8:40 a.m. every Wednesday.

