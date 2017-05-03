James Comey Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Personal:

Birth date: December 14, 1960

Birth place: Yonkers, New York

Birth name: James Brien Comey Jr.

Father: James Brien Comey, real estate professional

Mother: Joan (Herald) Comey

Marriages: Patrice (Failor) Comey (1987-present)

Children: Collin (deceased), Abby, Claire, Brien, Kate and Maurene

Education: College of William & Mary, B.S. with honors, 1982; University of Chicago Law School, J.D., 1985

Other Facts:

In 1977, Comey and his younger brother were held at gunpoint in their parents' home by a man suspected of a series of rapes in the area.

In college, he majored in chemistry and religion, and wrote a thesis comparing the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr to the televangelist Jerry Falwell.

Comey and his wife, Patrice, have served as foster parents.

Comey is 6 feet eight inches tall.

Timeline:

1987-1993 - Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

1993 - Hired by private law firm McGuire Woods.

1996 - Partner at McGuire Woods, specializing in criminal defense and commercial litigation.

1996 - Deputy Special Counsel of the Special Committee to Investigate Whitewater Development Corporation and Related Matters, which looks into allegations that Deputy Special Counsel of the Special Committee to Investigate Whitewater Development Corporation and Related Matters, which looks into allegations that President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, took part in a fraudulent real estate deal.

1996-2001 - Assistant US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and head of the Richmond division. While in Richmond, he also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond School of Law.

2001 - Comey is assigned to lead the investigation into the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in 001 - Comey is assigned to lead the investigation into the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia , which killed 19 American servicemen.

2002-2003 - US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

2003 - Brings charges against Martha Stewart of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and securities fraud linked to selling ImClone Systems stock. Stewart is convicted on all counts in 2004 and sentenced to five months in prison.

2003-2005 - Deputy Attorney General under Attorney General John Ashcroft.

March 2004 - While serving as acting attorney general while Ashcroft is hospitalized, Comey refuses to certify as lawful parts of the While serving as acting attorney general while Ashcroft is hospitalized, Comey refuses to certify as lawful parts of the George Bush Administration's domestic wiretapping program. Comey later tells a Senate Judiciary Committee that then White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card Jr., and White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales tried to get Ashcroft to approve the program from his bed in intensive care.

August 2005-2010 - Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Lockheed Martin Corp.

2010-2013 - Counsel at Bridgewater Associates, a Connecticut investment company.

2013 - Senior Research Scholar and Hertog Fellow at Columbia University.

July 29, 2013 - Confirmed by the US Senate as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation by a 93-1 count, with Confirmed by the US Senate as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation by a 93-1 count, with Senator Rand Paul as the lone holdout.

September 4, 2013 - Sworn in as director of the FBI.

July 5, 2016 - Says he will not recommend charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. He notes, however, that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" handling classified information.

July 6, 2016 - Tesifies before the House Oversight Committee on the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

July 7, 2016 - Testifies that he has been a registered Republican for most of his adult life but that he is "not registered any longer." He says the FBI is "resolutely apolitical."

October 28, 2016 - Eleven days before the presidential election, Comey informs Congress in a letter that the FBI is reviewing new emails related to Clinton's time as secretary of state. The emails are discovered as part of an investigation into former Congressman Anthony Weiner and were sent or received by Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife.