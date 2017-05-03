Officers, family of slain man await decision in Baton Rouge shooting

Story highlights The Justice Department will announce Wednesday whether it will seek charges against 2 officers

Alton Sterling was killed last July after he was pinned to the ground; police said he was armed

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (CNN) Alton Sterling's family is hours away from learning whether their 10 months of grief will be met with federal charges against the officers who killed him.

"It's not right," Sterling's aunt, Sandra Sterling, told CNN. "Lord have Mercy. Oh my God."

Sterling was outside a Baton Rouge convenience store on July 5 last year when officers responded to a report of a man with a gun outside the store. A bystander's video shows the police pinning Sterling, a black man, to the ground before shooting him, leading to widespread criticism and renewed "Black Lives Matter" protests.

The killing of Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gripped the nation.

The Washington Post and The New York Times first reported Tuesday that multiple sources told them the Justice Department, which led the shooting investigation, will not seek charges against the officers.