(CNN) Japan's Golden Week began Saturday -- but the golden ticket everyone wants is a ride on the country's new luxury Train Suite Shiki-Shima.

Fares on the deluxe 10-car train range between $2,200 and $10,000 but, with the service launching by East Japan Railway (JR East) just days ago, it's already sold out through to March 2018.

Available for two- to four-day itineraries around eastern Japan, the experience is closer to a boutique hotel on wheels than a routine shlep on a commuter train.

The train is designed by Ken Okuyama, celebrated for his work with Porsche, Ferrari and Maserati.

He's brought that sleek style to two glass-walled observatory cars that bookend the train, offering uninterrupted views of eastern Japan's forests, fields and coastline.

