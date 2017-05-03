Story highlights During Kimmel's emotional monologue, the host opened up about his son's heart defect

A handful of Democrats -- including president Barack Obama -- praised Kimmel

Washington (CNN) The White House has joined the list of politicians weighing in on Jimmy Kimmel's emotional health care monologue.

The late night host on Monday choked up while talking about his son's heart surgery, calling on viewers to hold politicians accountable for health care issues.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday said President Donald Trump shares the same concerns about health care as Kimmel.

"We share that concern for the Kimmels' child, as well as any child that needs care," Spicer told reporters. "That's frankly why the president fought so hard like he did this morning to improve the bill to sure there was an extra layer of protection for anybody with a pre-existing condition no matter their stage in life."

The comments come as Republican leaders continue to push to repeal and replace Obamacare -- also known as the Affordable Health Care Act.

