Trump signs executive order to 'vigorously promote religious liberty'

Story highlights It is the policy of the Trump administration "to protect and vigorously promote religious liberty"

The order will direct the IRS to exercise "maximum enforcement discretion"

(CNN) President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could allow churches and other religious organizations to become more active politically.

The order, which Trump inked during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, directs the IRS to exercise "maximum enforcement discretion" over the Johnson amendment, which prevents churches and other tax-exempt religious organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates. It also provides "regulatory relief" for organizations that object on religious grounds to a provision in Obamacare that mandates employers provide certain health services, including coverage for contraception.

"We will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied or silenced anymore," Trump proclaimed during his remarks, which were marking the National Day of Prayer. "And we will never, ever stand for religious discrimination. Never, ever."

JUST WATCHED Trump's words on Muslims come back to haunt him Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump's words on Muslims come back to haunt him 01:28

Trump's language stood in contrast to certain steps his administration has taken to bar entry to citizens from some Muslim-majority nations and his campaign trail vows to stop all Muslims from entering the country. Courts have put his travel ban executive orders on hold -- finding Trump's own words provided evidence of a "Muslim ban."

Religious discrimination is barred by the US Constitution.

Read More