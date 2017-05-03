Pelosi: Don't kick out anti-abortion Dems from party

Story highlights Pelosi's comments are at odds with recent remarks by Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez

"This is the Democratic Party. This is not a rubber-stamp party," Pelosi said

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she believes the Democratic Party should not use abortion as a deciding factor on whether to endorse candidates for office.

"This is the Democratic Party. This is not a rubber-stamp party," Pelosi said in an interview with The Washington Post published Tuesday.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking Democrat in the House, and her comments are at odds with recent remarks by Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, who recently called Democratic support for abortion "not negotiable."

Speaking to the Post, Pelosi referred to her background growing up in a "devout Catholic family" that was also "staunchly Democratic."

"Most of those people -- my family, extended family -- are not pro-choice. You think I'm kicking them out of the Democratic Party?" Pelosi told The Washington Post.

