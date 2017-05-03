First on CNN: Melania Trump no longer wears fur

Story highlights Melania Trump used to wear fur

She no longer does

(CNN) If you were to do a Google image search for "Melania Trump and fur," plenty of pictures pop up.

She's in a swingy brown cape, what appears to be a black-and-gray chinchilla, a luxe caramel-colored knee-length number; and who can forget the hat she wore during Fashion Week in 2007?

In 2003, she and husband, now-President Donald Trump, even went to the opening of fur designer Dennis Basso's Manhattan boutique:

However, the first lady's office now tells CNN those days are over.

"She does not wear fur," Stephanie Grisham, Trump's East Wing communications director said via email.

