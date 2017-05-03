Sparks fly as former Trump, Clinton staffers clash over 2016 election results

(CNN) Senior advisers for the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump campaigns butted heads on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday over who is to blame for the 2016 election results.

Jason Miller, a CNN contributor and former senior communications adviser for the Trump campaign, argued Clinton's surprising loss was due to her lack of a strong message.

"Still to this day I can't tell what your message was and neither could Secretary Clinton when she was on that stage yesterday," Miller told Karen Finney, a former senior adviser and spokeswoman for "Hillary For America."

"You had no message," he added.

But Finney was having none of it, arguing the campaign had a unified message but was undermined by FBI Director James Comey and by dirty play from the Trump camp.

