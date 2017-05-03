Sparks fly as former Trump, Clinton staffers clash over 2016 election results

(CNN)Senior advisers for the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump campaigns butted heads on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday over who is to blame for the 2016 election results.
Jason Miller, a CNN contributor and former senior communications adviser for the Trump campaign, argued Clinton's surprising loss was due to her lack of a strong message.
"Still to this day I can't tell what your message was and neither could Secretary Clinton when she was on that stage yesterday," Miller told Karen Finney, a former senior adviser and spokeswoman for "Hillary For America."
"You had no message," he added.
But Finney was having none of it, arguing the campaign had a unified message but was undermined by FBI Director James Comey and by dirty play from the Trump camp.
"Our message was talking about an America that would be stronger together," she said, citing equal pay for women as one message of the Clinton campaign.
"I was on the campaign," Finney told Miller. "I did it for 18 months. You don't get to to tell me what our message was."
"Because you didn't have one," Miller fired back.
Finney also took a shot at the Trump campaign, arguing it had intentionally riled up racial tension for political gain.
"Jason, we never race baited the way your campaign race baited and you know exactly what I am talking about," she said, eliciting laughter from Miller.
Both Miller and Finney were reacting to remarks Clinton delivered at a Women for Women International event in New York Tuesday in which she offered her most forceful critique of President Donald Trump's 2016 victory and took personal responsibility for her failed campaign. She also noted, however, that she believes the timing of the letter from Comey about additional scrutiny of her emails and Russian interference were factors in the loss.
"If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," she told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.