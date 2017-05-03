Story highlights James Comey provided new details about the FBI investigating Anthony Weiner's computer

The FBI director said Hillary Clinton's aide was forwarding emails to that computer

Washington (CNN) FBI Director James Comey revealed Wednesday that Hillary Clinton emails containing classified information were "somehow" being forwarded to former congressman Anthony Weiner by his wife and top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin.

Comey provided new details to Congress about how Clinton's emails ended up on Weiner's computer as the FBI director strongly defended his decision to alert Congress just days before the 2016 election about his agency's investigation into emails potentially related to Clinton's personal server.

"The team also told me we cannot finish this work before the election and then they worked night after night after night and they found thousands of new emails, they found classified info on Anthony Weiner," Comey said while responding to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a Senate judiciary committee hearing.

"Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by her assistant, Huma Abedin," he said.

In separate exchange with Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, Comey said Abedin appeared to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to Weiner for him "to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state."

Read More