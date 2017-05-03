Story highlights The FBI is currently investigating Russian meddling into the US election

Members of a Senate judiciary committee tried in vain to get information on the investigation

(CNN) FBI Director James Comey beat back questions about the continuing federal probe into Russian interference in the US elections, as senators tried to pry any bit of information out of him Wednesday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, placed a target squarely on President Donald Trump, asking Comey during a Senate judiciary committee hearing if he was investigating the President as part of the probe.

But Comey, again, said he would not answer one way or another.

CNN has no reporting showing that Trump himself is a direct subject of the FBI probe.

Blumenthal later asked if Comey would commit to explaining the Trump-Russia probe the same way he explained the Clinton email investigation when it closed. Comey said he would push for a public explanation, but said it was not up to him.