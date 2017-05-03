Democratic leaders decry GOP health care bill at Emily's List gala

Washington (CNN) While Republicans were holed up on Capitol Hill trying to pull together the votes to pass their health care plan, Democratic lawmakers slammed their efforts across town at a gala for Emily's List -- an organization dedicated to supporting and electing pro-abortion rights women candidates.

"Tomorrow, House Republicans may vote to pass one of the most damaging bills for women in the history of the country," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said at the event at the Washington Hilton.

Female leaders from the Democratic Party were out in force Wednesday evening -- the gala's speakers included Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Maxine Waters, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, among others.

Many of them spoke out against the heath care bill, which is scheduled for a vote Thursday.

"Trumpcare will raise your health costs, destroy the coverage for millions of Americans and undermine a woman's right to choose," Pelosi said. "We must not let them succeed."

