How Hillary Clinton's attacks are helping President Trump

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's aggressive attack on the legitimacy of Donald Trump's presidency -- she repeatedly noted she won the popular vote by 3 million votes, she lost because of James Comey and the Russian hacking -- on Tuesday drew huge amounts of attention in the political world.

It also almost certainly helped Trump's political standing -- even for a brief time,

Remember that the central reason Trump won in 2016 was because voters faced a binary choice between two choices they didn't like. The exit polling makes clear that voters were far from thrilled with Trump but that, with Clinton as the only other option, they decided to voted for him -- believing him to be a much-needed change agent.

The evidence: Of the nearly four in ten voters who said a candidate who can bring about "needed change" was the most important candidate quality, Trump won 82% to 14%, according to exit polls.

Views on Clinton haven't changed all that much since the election. Yes, Trump is unpopular. But Clinton is even more unpopular . And there appear to be few doubts among Trump voters that would suggest that if the election were held today, the result would be any different.