Story highlights FBI Director James Comey testified Wednesday before a Senate committee

Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton met on the tarmac last June

Washington (CNN) Last year's now-infamous airport tarmac meeting between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton was a crucial moment for FBI Director James Comey, he said Wednesday, marking the moment he decided that the Department of Justice was not capable of an independent investigation into Hillary Clinton.

"A number of things had gone on which I can't talk about yet, that made me worry that the department leadership could not credibly complete the investigation and decline prosecution without grievous damage to the American people's confidence in the justice system," Comey said, testifying before the Senate judiciary committee

"And then the capper was -- and I'm not picking on the attorney general, Loretta Lynch, who I like very much -- but her meeting with President Clinton on that airplane was the capper for me, and I then said, you know what, the department cannot, by itself, credibly end this," he added.

Comey indicated that he was already moving towards a decision to announce the investigation's conclusion on his own because he believed top DOJ officials couldn't do it and be viewed as impartial.

For Comey, Lynch's meeting with Bill Clinton was the last straw.

