White House incorrectly refers to construction fence as border fence

Washington (CNN) The scant border fence pointed out at a White House news briefing turns out to be a temporary construction fence, workers say.

It's actually just part of the construction site and the chain-link fence was put by the workers to fill the gaps of an older border fence, according to the workers and law enforcement officials on the Sunland Park, New Mexico, site.

At the White House briefing, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday pointed to photographs of a skimpy chain link fence and referred to it as the old US border wall.

"This doesn't stop drugs and doesn't stop criminal from crossing the border," Mulvaney said. "In fact, it doesn't stop hardly anything from crossing the border."

When asked about where the site in the photo was, Mulvaney said he "didn't know where it [was] being built."