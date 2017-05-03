Obamas return to the South Side

Story highlights The Obamas are back in Chicago

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are headed to the South Side of Chicago Wednesday for their first public appearance together since Inauguration Day.

The former first couple will join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, once Obama's chief of staff, and community leaders for a community event, which will include a roundtable discussion on the Obama Presidential Center. The center will be built in Chicago's Jackson Park, and will serve as both a presidential library as well as the headquarters of the Obama Foundation.

"More than a building or a museum, the Obama Presidential Center will be a working center for civic engagement and a place to inspire people and communities to create change," a news release for the event said, adding that the Obamas want to "hear directly from members of the community on their ideas for the Center."

Ahead of the event, Michelle Obama tweeted what some perceive as a subtle dig at the Trump administration.

"Excited by the potential of the Obama Pres. Center. Barack & I will continue to champion the issues close to our hearts, including girls ed," she wrote Wednesday morning.

