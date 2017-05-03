How Trump can keep his promise to LGBTQ Americans

Margaret Hoover is a CNN contributor and President of the American Unity Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing conservative support for LGBTQ Americans. Tyler Deaton is a Senior Adviser to the American Unity Fund. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) Many of us believed, with good reason at the time, that President Donald Trump might be a new kind of Republican when it came to LGBTQ issues.

As CNN has reported, a senior administration official said it is "definitely possible" the White House could sign the order as early as Thursday to coincide with the National Day of Prayer (though that official cautioned that the timing of executive orders out of the Trump White House can often change).

Unfortunately, the first 100 days of Trump's administration have left LGBTQ Americans and pro-freedom Republicans reeling. The White House rescinded Title IX guidance regarding the equal treatment of transgender students in schools following an interdepartmental fight that played out in the national media.

This latest executive order, an extreme proposal that would sanction discrimination under the guise of religious freedom, would be an even greater burden on the LGBTQ community. Freedom of religion is fundamental to the American way of life and enshrined in the First Amendment. But freedom of religion does not give people the right to impose their beliefs on others, to harm others, or to discriminate -- as seen in a previously leaked version of this executive order.

If this leaked order were put in effect, government employees could discriminate against gay and transgender taxpayers, the way court clerk Kim Davis refused to serve a gay couple in Kentucky and sparked a national media firestorm. Taxpayer-funded government contractors could fire their LGBTQ employees, and taxpayer-funded agencies could turn away the LGBTQ community from ostensibly public services.

Not only would the courts likely deem such an order unconstitutional, it would also be wildly unpopular. Americans, including majorities of Republicans, overwhelmingly oppose discrimination. A July 2016 Project Right Side survey found that more than 60% of Republicans favor the existing executive order protections for LGBTQ government workers and contractors set in place by President Obama.

Trump's best path forward is to embrace both people of faith and LGBTQ Americans, recognizing that both communities are deserving of support and protection -- and realizing that they overlap and intersect. Instead of issuing an executive order, Trump should join forces with Congress. Nondiscrimination amendments to our civil rights laws can protect against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, while also guaranteeing the religious freedoms of individuals and organizations. Only legislative action will give these cultural questions the serious debate and lasting solutions they deserve.

It's not too late for the President to reverse course and be the pro-freedom leader many hoped for and expected. If he wants to be a true friend to the LGBTQ community and to freedom writ large, he won't sign an executive order permitting discrimination against gay and transgender Americans. Instead, he ought to work with Congress to pass laws and amendments that provide comprehensive protections for Americans regardless of their religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity.