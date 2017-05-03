Trump has to make a big call on Middle East peace

Hanan Ashrawi is a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee and a Palestinian lawmaker. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will visit the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump and his administration.

While the meeting signals the administration's commitment to dialogue and engagement with the Palestinians, it could also present a valuable opportunity to explore meaningful and effective ways to establish a just peace by ending the occupation and ensuring the establishment of a viable sovereign Palestinian state.

If Trump is truly committed to "striking a deal," then it is imperative he distance himself from the repeated failures of the past. "Business as usual" will produce only the same results that have led us to the current untenable status quo.

To produce a just and workable vision of peace requires Trump to bypass the Israel lobby, reject the rhetoric of hate and the Israeli pre-emptive campaign to slander and malign Abbas. Adopting dehumanizing language and extremist positions would only embolden the most hard-line, bigoted and anti-peace elements in Israel that have been instrumental in creating the current crisis.

We recognize the administration's call to suspend settlement activity as well as its decision to reconsider the US Embassy move to Jerusalem . These moves signal the new administration may be starting to understand regional realities and the requirements of making peace in a turbulent time.

Read More