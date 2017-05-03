Jeff Sessions will not bring justice to the Justice Department

Story highlights On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced it would not charge officers in Alton Sterling's death

David A. Love writes for thegrio.com. He is a writer and commentator based in Philadelphia. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The killing of black honor student Jordan Edwards by police in Balch Springs, Texas, and the failure of the Justice Department to charge Baton Rouge police officers in the death of Alton Sterling provide further proof of a systemic problem of police violence.

Sadly, the Justice Department, now led by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is unlikely to tackle this issue.

A top student and athlete, Edwards, 15, was shot to death when a police officer fired his rifle into a car in the Dallas suburb. The officer was later terminated.

This comes as the Justice Department has refused to charge two police officers in the July 5, 2016, convenience store shooting of Sterling. A bystander's video showed police pinning Sterling to the ground before shooting him.

The Sterling case marks the first high-profile police shooting decision made under Sessions' watch. And it appears as if Sessions' pro-police, law-and-order philosophy is already starting to influence the way decisions are made in his department.