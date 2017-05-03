Story highlights Mark Henick: None of the criticism of "13 Reasons Why" means that we shouldn't talk about suicide

It's critical that we do talk about it, but we need to do it right, Henick writes

Mark Henick (@markhenick) is a mental health advocate, speaker, and media commentator. He lives in Toronto, Canada. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. If you are feeling suicidal, or know someone who is, please reach out for help. Crisis lines in your community can be found here. For further resources, you can consult the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

(CNN) Albert Camus once wrote, "Good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence if they lack understanding."

I can think of at least 13 reasons why these wise words remain true today.

The latest Netflix hit, "13 Reasons Why," is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher and deals with fictional teenager Hannah Baker's death by suicide. Before her death, she records a series of 13 tapes, blaming various people and enumerating the reasons for her death. The overarching narrative is a noble, if simplistic one: be nice to people, because you never know what they might be dealing with.

Or, more troublingly: Be nice to people, or they might make you regret it.

Mark Henick

After revealing in the show's behind-the-scenes special that she wanted to adapt "13 Reasons Why" to help people, pop superstar and series executive producer Selena Gomez , who has been candid about her own mental health struggles, has faced considerable backlash