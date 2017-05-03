Photos: The top meat substitutes Vegan soy bratwurst has become a popular choice in Germany, allowing meat-lovers to cut meat from their diets without necessarily changing them too much. Meat-free diets have come a long way, with a variety of alternative options. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Fried cabbage with bread crumbs -- the vegan version of traditional German schnitzel -- looks just like its meat counterpart but with healthier ingredients.

Organic tofu is the base for many vegan and vegetarian meals.

Seitan is a meat alternative made from gluten, or wheat protein.

Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian product made from fermented soy.

"Turkey" made from tofu or seitan -- often sold under the Tofurky brand -- is especially popular around the holidays.

Quorn is a meat alternative derived from fungus, mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder.

Patties made of potatoes, green peas, carrots and green beans, garnished with green onion, are another option for lunch or dinner.