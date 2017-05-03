A Baylor University frat is suspended for a 'Cinco de drinko' party

(CNN) Less than a year ago, Baylor University was neck deep in a scandal that alleged that it consistently failed to respond to reports of rampant sexual assault.

Baylor quickly launched an investigation, calling the party a " racially insensitive event ." And Kappa Sigma suspended the chapter.

The allegations are inconsistent with the values of Kappa Sigma" the fraternity said in a statement emailed to CNN.

"Dear Baylor, love thy neighbor" being chanted by students at Fountain Mall pic.twitter.com/gig1Mm6Lq7 — Phillip Ericksen (@PhillipEricksen) May 1, 2017

