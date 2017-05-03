Story highlights The mother of five is recovering after surgery to remove a tumor from her brain stem

The tumor was completely removed, according to a Facebook post by her comedian husband Jim Gaffigan

(CNN) Actress and writer Jeannie Gaffigan, wife of comedian Jim Gaffigan, is recovering after emergency surgery to remove a tumor from her brain stem.

The surgery, announced Tuesday morning on her husband's Facebook feed , took nine hours.

The 47-year-old tweeted thanks to the staff of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on Wednesday for "literally saving my life."

I can't thank @JoshBedersonMD, @BrainyLeslie & all the incredible people at @MountSinaiNYC enough for literally saving my life. — Jeannie Gaffigan (@jeanniegaffigan) May 3, 2017

The large tumor was wrapped around Gaffigan's brain stem, according to her husband's Facebook post, which said the growth was discovered two weeks earlier by an MRI scan. The tumor was completely removed during the operation, the post says.

An estimated 16,700 people will die from brain and spinal cord tumors this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

