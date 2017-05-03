Breaking News

Food for the soul: Resurrecting Cambodia's forgotten cuisine

By Georgia McCafferty and Dan Tham, CNN

Updated 9:31 PM ET, Wed May 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ly San, a 29-year-old Cambodian lawyer who was born in Siem Reap, started researching Khmer cuisine while studying in France. He traveled the country learning about lost recipes from elderly Cambodians.
Photos: Khmer food culture
Ly San, a 29-year-old Cambodian lawyer who was born in Siem Reap, started researching Khmer cuisine while studying in France. He traveled the country learning about lost recipes from elderly Cambodians.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&quot;I really love Khmer food and it is really hard to find it anywhere else in the world,&quot; says San. &quot;I missed Cambodian foods when I went abroad.&quot;
Photos: Khmer food culture
Bok Sach Koo, by grandma Sok Thiklom"I really love Khmer food and it is really hard to find it anywhere else in the world," says San. "I missed Cambodian foods when I went abroad."
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Looking to find out more about his heritage and identity, San continued his research when he came home, but found that most formal records of the cuisine had been lost during the war and civil upheaval the experienced in the 1970s and 80s.
Photos: Khmer food culture
Khor Kola, by grandma Sok loun Looking to find out more about his heritage and identity, San continued his research when he came home, but found that most formal records of the cuisine had been lost during the war and civil upheaval the experienced in the 1970s and 80s.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
San realized the only people who had any knowledge of the traditional cuisine were older Cambodians. &quot;There are insufficient documents to do the research. I only learn from old folks who have been through many generations,&quot; he says.
Photos: Khmer food culture
BroHouk Ling, by Mr Tuk PovSan realized the only people who had any knowledge of the traditional cuisine were older Cambodians. "There are insufficient documents to do the research. I only learn from old folks who have been through many generations," he says.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Deciding to start his own records, San embarked upon a six-year journey, interviewing and cooking with older Cambodians across the country to learn Khmer cooking techniques and ingredients.
Photos: Khmer food culture
Grilled Frog, by Mrr Tuk PovDeciding to start his own records, San embarked upon a six-year journey, interviewing and cooking with older Cambodians across the country to learn Khmer cooking techniques and ingredients.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&quot;I go to meet them, I go to their house and cook food with them. They teach me,&quot; San says of the people he learned from, such as Grandma Sok Loun. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Khmer food culture
Grandma Sok Loun, Siem Reap"I go to meet them, I go to their house and cook food with them. They teach me," San says of the people he learned from, such as Grandma Sok Loun.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
San has met with 26 people over the past six years and carefully documented the recipes they teach him.
Photos: Khmer food culture
Grandma Sok Thiklom (R) and grandma Sok Sychan (L)San has met with 26 people over the past six years and carefully documented the recipes they teach him.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
I take a lot of pictures, and find out how to test the food; spicy, or salty, things like that,&quot; San says. &quot;I discover some foods that I never knew about or had tasted.&quot;
Photos: Khmer food culture
Tuk Pov, from Phnom PenhI take a lot of pictures, and find out how to test the food; spicy, or salty, things like that," San says. "I discover some foods that I never knew about or had tasted."
Hide Caption
8 of 12
San says Khmer food relies heavily on galangal, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and turmeric and also uses local ingredients, such as leaves from the native nhor tree.
Photos: Khmer food culture
Khmer traditional stuffed duck, by grandma Sok SychanSan says Khmer food relies heavily on galangal, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and turmeric and also uses local ingredients, such as leaves from the native nhor tree.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Khmer food has three categories: royal, elite and peasant. Richer and more complicated, royal food -- such as this dish -- was traditionally served to the royal family and their courtiers in the palace.
Photos: Khmer food culture
Na Tang by grandma Sok LounKhmer food has three categories: royal, elite and peasant. Richer and more complicated, royal food -- such as this dish -- was traditionally served to the royal family and their courtiers in the palace.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Elite food was less complicated and used lower quality meats and vegetables. Peasant or everyday food, like Cambodia&#39;s fish amok -- a popular soup make with coconut milk -- uses cheaper and ingredients.
Photos: Khmer food culture
New Fish Amok, by Mr Tuk PovElite food was less complicated and used lower quality meats and vegetables. Peasant or everyday food, like Cambodia's fish amok -- a popular soup make with coconut milk -- uses cheaper and ingredients.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
San has opened a restaurant, Kraya Angkor, in the Cambodian capitol of Phomh Penh, and is working on a cookbook which he hopes will teach more locals -- and people overseas -- about Cambodia&#39;s rich food heritage.
Photos: Khmer food culture
Kraya Angkor kitchenSan has opened a restaurant, Kraya Angkor, in the Cambodian capitol of Phomh Penh, and is working on a cookbook which he hopes will teach more locals -- and people overseas -- about Cambodia's rich food heritage.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
06 kraya angkor01 khmer cuisine06 khmer cuisine02 khmer cuisine03 khmer cuisine09 khmer cuisine10 khmer cuisine11 khmer cuisine05 khmer cuisine07 khmer cuisine08 khmer cuisine10 kraya angkor

Story highlights

  • Ly San spent six years interviewing elderly Cambodians to recover the country's lost Khmer recipes.
  • He now hopes to re-educate Cambodians about their traditional food culture.

(CNN)It was while studying in France that Ly San, now 29, decided to resurrect traditional Khmer cuisine.

Missing the tastes of his homeland Cambodia, he began to research traditional Khmer food but found that written accounts of the country's native recipes and ingredients were hard to find.
Cambodian farmers go organic
road to asean pkg cambodia farming_00001723

    JUST WATCHED

    Cambodian farmers go organic

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cambodian farmers go organic 02:35
He realized that much of this information had been lost during the civil war of the early 1970s and subsequent barbaric rule of the Khmer Rouge, which saw hundreds and thousands of people die from execution and starvation.
    "We ate little (during that period) and that's why people lost their (culinary) education," he tells CNN. "People also were killed. So the food that we ate was to sustain the body and mind only."
    Read: Cambodia cuisine: What it's like to cook and eat a tarantula
    Read More
    Determined to find out more, San spent six years interviewing elderly Cambodians about the recipes they had loved before political turmoil tore apart the nation's kitchens.
    In 2016, San opened a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Kraya Angkor, where he serves these dishes.
    He realized that his country's cuisine was far richer than even he had realized.
    "The food -- no one can forget it. It's one of the identifiers of Cambodian culture."

    Countrywide search

    Before San, a lawyer who teaches at the Royal University of Law and Economics, in Phnom Penh, began his project he thought Cambodian cuisine "to be simple."
    His research, however, in his hometown of Siem Reap, where he interviewed the elderly there about the dishes they grew up with, changed his perception.
    "This passion popped up and pushed me to learn more," he explains. "As I gained more knowledge about Khmer food, I started to realize the major impact (of it on people's lives) as well as the importance of the Khmer culture of food."
    After one elderly lady taught him how to cook "na tang" -- a dish usually reserved for royalty -- San decided to broaden his search, traveling across Cambodia to interview and cook with older citizens.
    Grandma Sok Loun, from Siem Reap, taught San how to cook &quot;na tang&quot;
    Grandma Sok Loun, from Siem Reap, taught San how to cook "na tang"
    Read: Best 23 cities for street food
    Six years later, San has interviewed 26 Cambodians, and written two lengthy books -- one of recipes and the other detailing ingredients.
    "I only learn from old folk who have been cooking for many generations," he tells CNN. "I go to meet them, I go to their house and cook food with them.
    "They teach me, they tell me about the taste of these foods. I take a lot of pictures, and learn how to make these foods spicy or salty, things like that."

    Fit for a king

    Broths, curries, relishes, roasted meats and dipping sauces. These, San discovered, are all part of traditional Khmer cuisine.
    He also learned the three Khmer classifications for food -- royal, elite and peasant.
    Royal food -- such as na tang, a starter of deep-fried sticky rice with a sauce made from minced pork, chilli and coconut milk -- was once primarily served to people in Cambodia's royal palace. The ingredients in such dishes are richer, more diverse and contain more meat.
    Na Tang by grandma Sok Loun
    Na Tang by grandma Sok Loun
    Elite dishes, which were mostly for the country's officials and wealthy citizens, are less complicated and made using lower quality meats and ingredients.
    Read: Cambodia: Insider Travel Guide
    Peasant, or everyday, food -- such as "kor kou", a fish soup that remains popular in the country -- is made using simple, easily accessible ingredients.
    Fragrant and delicate, all of these dishes rely heavily on galangal, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and turmeric for flavor. The subtlety makes Khmer cooking distinct from other southeast Asian cuisines, such as Thai, with its strong flavors.
    "The way that we cook is very different from other countries and it reflects how our country developed," says San "Khmer food is very ... good for your health."

    Complex culture

    Cambodia's famous Angkor temples are stunning reminders of the country's rich heritage and culture, despite a modern history scarred by war.
    Angkor Thom, one of the many monuments in Cambodia&#39;s spectacular Angkor complex
    Angkor Thom, one of the many monuments in Cambodia's spectacular Angkor complex
    After the communist Khmer Rouge came to power in 1975, their Marxist leader Pol Pot embarked upon a dramatic regime of social engineering, sending people from the cities to communal farms in the country.
    Intellectuals and middle-class citizens were tortured and executed while hundreds of thousands of people died of disease and starvation from the famine Pol Pot's revolutionary policies induced.
    Read: Scars of the Khmer Rouge: How Cambodia is healing from a genocide
    Records of the country's cuisine were destroyed by the Khmer Rouge, and people ate purely for survival, living on what little was available at the time.
    "Cambodian people just ate in groups, eating porridge and small foods and a lot of water to stay stable," says San.
    Cambodia&#39;s amazing ancient temples
    60 second vacations cambodia angkor wat bayon thom travel orig_00005313

      JUST WATCHED

      Cambodia's amazing ancient temples

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cambodia's amazing ancient temples 01:00
    Although San won't elaborate on whether his elderly tutors shared their experiences of Cambodia's struggle, it's clear that what started out as a personal project has taken on greater significance.
    "This experience is very important. It has taught me how to protect Cambodian culture," says San. His restaurant, Kraya Ankor, serves dishes from all three categories of Cambodian cuisine, and counts Cambodia's Princess Norodom Buppha Devi among its regulars.
    He is also working on turning the two Khmer books he wrote into one comprehensive cookbook, and hopes to eventually have it published in French and English.
    "I want to show Cambodian people their food and enable them to taste real Cambodian food."