Theresa May: I'll be 'bloody difficult' during Brexit talks

The UK parliament has now officially dissolved ahead of the upcoming general election

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has declared that EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will discover she is a "bloody difficult woman" during Brexit negotiations.

May's comments, made during an interview with the BBC Tuesday, were made following reports Juncker accused her of being delusional over Britain's departure from the EU.

Referencing a jibe made during her leadership campaign last year by veteran Conservative Party politician Ken Clarke, May said, "I think what we've seen recently is that at times these negotiations are going to be tough."

"During the Conservative Party leadership campaign, I was described by one of my colleagues as a bloody difficult woman. And I said at the time the next person to find that out will be Jean-Claude Juncker."

Theresa May hosts Jean-Claude Juncker at Downing Street in April.

On Monday, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine published a report claiming that Juncker had called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to say that May was "deluded" about Britain's exit from the EU -- an accusation that May dismissed as "Brussels gossip."