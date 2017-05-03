Story highlights Putin says establishment of deescalation zones would strengthen the ceasefire in Syria

Russia and Turkey have restored bilateral ties strained by the downing of a Russian plane in 2015

(CNN) Russia and Turkey are in favor of creating "de-escalation" zones in Syria in order to "cement" a ceasefire in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"One of the ways of strengthening the ceasefire is to set up these de-escalation zones and that was also voiced by US President Donald Trump. We have discussed that and as far as I understand the US administration is supporting that idea," Putin said, following talks with Erdogan in the Russian resort town of Sochi.

Erdogan said that a new conflict-free zone would be set up in the Idlib area. Such zones are meant to be areas where civilians can live without being targeted by any party in Syria's war.

Putin and US President Donald Trump had their first phone conversation Tuesday since Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian air base last month. The US strikes were in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held Syrian town that was widely blamed on the Syrian regime.

Trump and Putin discussed Trump's proposal to create safe zones, according to a White House readout of their call. They also agreed that "the suffering in Syria has gone on for far too long and that all parties must do all they can to end the violence."