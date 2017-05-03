Theresa May accuses EU officials of meddling in UK election

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused European Union officials of deliberately leaking misleading accounts of Brexit talks to affect the outcome of the UK election.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, after seeing the Queen to formally dissolve parliament ahead of June elections, May said the EU stance on Brexit had "hardened".

"The events of the past few days have shown whatever our wishes there are some in Brussels who do not want talks to succeed," May said. The "misrepresentation" of Britain's Brexit negotiation was timed to affect the election outcome.

May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had dinner in Downing Street last week for talks that had been intended to pave the way for formal Brexit negotiations. But EU officials later briefed that the dinner had gone badly, claiming British officials were in a "different galaxy."

An EU source told CNN that May's government "simply does not seem to get it". If her negotiating position did not change after the June 8 election, then "Houston, we have a problem," the source said.

