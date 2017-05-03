Theresa May accuses EU officials of meddling in UK election

Story highlights PM Theresa May: "There are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed"

"Misrepresentation" of Britain's negotiating position was timed to affect the June 8 election, May says

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused European Union officials of deliberately leaking misleading accounts of Brexit talks to affect the outcome of the UK election.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, after seeing the Queen formally to mark the dissolution of parliament ahead of the June 8 general election, May said the EU stance on Brexit had "hardened" and accused unnamed EU politicians and officials of making "threats against Britain."

The "misrepresentation" of Britain's Brexit negotiating position was timed to affect the election outcome, she said.

"The events of the last few days have shown that, whatever our wishes and however reasonable the position of Europe's other leaders, there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed," May said.

May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had dinner in Downing Street last week for talks that had been intended to pave the way for formal Brexit negotiations. But EU officials later briefed that the dinner had gone badly , claiming British officials were in a "different galaxy."

