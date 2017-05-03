Theresa May accuses EU officials of meddling in UK election

Story highlights
- PM Theresa May: "There are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed"
- "Misrepresentation" of Britain's negotiating position was timed to affect the June 8 election, May says
London (CNN)British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused European Union officials of deliberately leaking misleading accounts of Brexit talks to affect the outcome of the UK election.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, after seeing the Queen formally to mark the dissolution of parliament ahead of the June 8 general election, May said the EU stance on Brexit had "hardened" and accused unnamed EU politicians and officials of making "threats against Britain."
The "misrepresentation" of Britain's Brexit negotiating position was timed to affect the election outcome, she said.
"The events of the last few days have shown that, whatever our wishes and however reasonable the position of Europe's other leaders, there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed," May said.
May and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had dinner in Downing Street last week for talks that had been intended to pave the way for formal Brexit negotiations. But EU officials later briefed that the dinner had gone badly, claiming British officials were in a "different galaxy."
An EU source told CNN that May's government "simply does not seem to get it." If her negotiating position did not change after the June 8 election, then "Houston, we have a problem," the source said.
EU: Mood has soured
The dinner reports first emerged in Politico Europe on Friday and were turbocharged by a full-page story in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine on Sunday.
After initially dismissing the accounts as "Brussels gossip," the Prime Minister then told the BBC on Tuesday, that if the EU tried to play hardball, they would find her a "bloody difficult woman."
An EU source told CNN the mood in Brussels towards the UK "has soured."
"We're not feeling a lack of trust but a lack of confidence because [Theresa May] doesn't seem to understand the situation and sees the world through British glasses. I don't feel they see us. They are looking into a mirror and fail to perceive what is different."
The source expressed concern about being able to reach a deal in light of May's "extreme optimism," adding: "So far what they want doesn't translate into something we can conceive or understand. She has been saying we want our cake and eat it."
May: 'We want a deal'
In her remarks outside Downing Street, May said she had made clear in her letter triggering the Brexit process in March "that in leaving the European Union, Britain means no harm to our friends and allies on the Continent."
She added, "We continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal -- but we want a deal."
May also warned of "serious" consequences affecting ordinary voters and their families if Britain does not get the Brexit process right.
Whoever wins the election, she said, will face "one overriding task, to get the best possible deal for this United Kingdom."