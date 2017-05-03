Story highlights Presidential candidates debate ahead of Sunday's runoff

Le Pen, Macron argue over economics and leadership

(CNN) Far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron came out swinging from the start of Wednesday's only televised head-to-head debate of the presidential election.

Le Pen immediately blasted Macron as a cold banker who would worsen unemployment and allow large industry and finance to plunder the economy. She called herself the "candidate of the people, of the France we love. "

Macron shot back that Le Pen lacked finesse and, for many years, has profited on the anger of the French people and promoted the "spirit of defeatism."

It's the last chance for either candidate to convince voters ahead of Sunday's election that they are qualified to lead a nation, which has become increasingly fractured over the current government's inability to cope with concerns around immigration, integration and an ailing economy.

Polls suggest Macron will triumph in the election, but the specter of a mass voting boycott remains and it's something both candidates are desperate to address.