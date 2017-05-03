Is your favorite show in danger of being canceled?

(CNN) The start of May brought with it the first bit of bad news for anxious TV fans awaiting word on the fates of their favorite shows: Fox's baseball drama "Pitch" will not get a second season.

The freshman show, from "This Is Us" executive producer Dan Fogelman, was one of dozens of scripted broadcast shows in TV limbo. (New shows "Time After Time" and "Doubt" preceded "Pitch" in death.)

I was informed today that #Pitch won't be getting a 2nd season on Fox. Obviously we're all crushed - thank you to our amazing fans... — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 2, 2017

Networks are expected to make their renewals official in the lead-up to their annual Upfronts presentations in New York City. Broadcast presentations begin May 15.

Recent trends have seen some easy-call renewals for freshman series, including "This Is Us," "Lethal Weapon" and "Riverdale." Veterans like "Grey's Anatomy," "Big Bang Theory," "NCIS," and "Supernatural" also learned their fates months ago.

Then there are the shows whose futures remain cloudy -- some more than others.

