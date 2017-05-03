Hot summer movies coming

Breaking News

Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" was going to be either a complete disaster or a big hit; lucky for us, it was the latter. Following the August 2014 release's insane run at the box office, Marvel delivers a second "Guardians" on May 5..
Elizabeth Banks will direct the third installment of "Pitch Perfect" whose release date has been moved up to July 2017 from August, Variety reported.
Fans of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" have a bit of a wait for the sequel. "Star Wars: Episode VIII" isn't due to be released until December 15, 2017.
The last time we saw Eddie Murphy as Detective Axel Foley, it was in 1994's "Beverly Hills Cop III." But the passage of time is nothing to a movie studio eager to bet on a proven franchise; "Beverly Hills Cop 4," again starring Murphy as Foley, is in the works.
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was a pleasant surprise in 2011, and 2014's sequel, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," was considered one of the best releases of the summer. All of that means the still untitled third installment, "War for the Planet of the Apes" due July 14, 2017, has a lot to live up to. Also arriving that month will be another "Bourne" installment, as well as "Ice Age 5."
The third "How to Train Your Dragon" animated movie is due out in summer 2017.
At this point, Johnny Depp might want to consider making his eyeliner permanent. The actor is stepping into Captain Jack Sparrow's costume once again for the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film, subtitled "Dead Men Tell No Tales." It's scheduled for July 2017.
Comic-book Thor may now be a woman, but at the movies, Chris Hemsworth is still wielding the hero's hammer. Following "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World," the third installment, "Thor: Ragnarok," is slated for July 28, 2017.
The penguins from Dreamworks' "Madagascar" films have turned into breakout stars. The scheming seabirds had a movie all of their own called "Penguins of Madagascar." In 2018, we'll also get a fourth installment of the "Madagascar" series.
Marvel already has two more "Avengers" movies on the calendar: "Avengers: Infinity War Part I" opens May 2018, followed by "Avengers: Infinity War Part 2" in May 2019.
Fans will have to wait till June 2019 for "The Incredibles 2," with "Cars 3" coming June 16, 2017 and "Toy Story 4" in June 2018. "Anytime you dedicate another couple of hours of screen time, you'll hopefully expand the world (of 'The Incredibles') a bit," said director Brad Bird. "It's fun for me to pick up the same characters and do new things with them. I'm enjoying it."
A new and improved Godzilla stormed into theaters in May 2014, and in 2018, we'll get a second look at the fearsome monster. That's just the beginning, though, with "Godzilla vs. King Kong" in 2020.
It's been a while, but James Cameron is finally making a return to Pandora in December 2018 with "Avatar 2." The followup to the 2009 blockbuster will be followed by more sequels in 2020, 2022 and 2023. "It's going to be a true epic saga," Cameron said. Here's a look at some other high-profile upcoming releases that continue popular movie franchises.
(CNN)Summertime and movies go hand and hand.

There are some biggies coming over the next three months, including the eagerly awaited "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which hits theaters Friday.
But "Guardians" stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldano and Bradley Cooper won't be the only stars hitting the screen this summer.
Here are a few other films to escape with when the weather heats up:

    "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" (May 12)

    The classic tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable gets a retelling from "Sherlock Holmes" director Guy Ritchie.
    Charlie Hunnam stars as a young man who must grapple with the power and responsibility that comes from pulling the Excalibur sword from a stone. Jude Law stars as the man who opposes him -- and steals his crown.

    "Alien: Covenant" (May 19)

    "Alien" director Ridley Scott returns to helm this sequel to the 2012 film "Prometheus," which is part of the "Alien" prequel series (did you catch all that?)
    In the new movie, a crew from the colony ship Covenant travels to a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, believing they have found paradise. They later discover that it's less than welcoming.
    The film also features Michael Fassbender, reprising his role from the first film as the android David.

    "Baywatch" (May 25)

    One of the most successful TV shows to ever air is getting a big screen reboot.
    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes on the David Hasselhoff role of Mitchell "Mitch" Buchannon, who heads up an elite group of lifeguards.
    Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Alexandra Daddario are members of his squad. Expect hijinks, tanning oil, slow-motion running and skin.
    Word is The Hoff makes a cameo in the film.

    "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" (May 26)

    Ho, ho, ho and Jack Sparrow.
    Johnny Depp is back for the fifth installment of this very popular franchise.
    Depp's Sparrow will search for the Trident of Poseidon, which will give him the power to defeat his nemesis Captain Armando Salazar, played by Javier Bardem.

    "Wonder Woman" (June 2)

    For some fans, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was one of the best things about the 2016 clunker "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."
    Princess Diana of Themyscira gets her own film this summer, featuring the superhero's origin story.
    Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also star.

    "Cars 3" (June 16)

    This Pixar 3D animated film features Owen Wilson as the voice of Lightning McQueen, a champion race car who may be in the waning days of his career on the track.

    "Transformers: The Last Knight" (June 23)

    Stars Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel return for another outing with director Michael Bay.
    The action manages to weave together the story of murderous machines with the tale of King Arthur.
    It might be worth it for Anthony Hopkins, as a historian and astronomer who is an expert on Transformers history.

    "Despicable Me 3" (June 30)

    One word for you: Minions.
    Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parker return as star voices in this third installment of the animated franchise. This time around, villain-turned-loveable-dad Felonious Gru meets his twin brother and takes on a new nemesis.

    "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (July 7)

    Oh Marvel, you had us at Iron Man.
    Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man gets an assist from Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/ Iron Man which takes place following the events of "Captain America: Civil War."
    Two superheroes is always better than one.