Robin Williams final film being released

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:54 AM ET, Wed May 3, 2017

Robin Williams died August 11, 2014, at age 63. Williams' peers regarded him as a brilliant actor and comedian. His friend David Letterman remembered him as "nothing we had ever seen before."
Robin Williams died August 11, 2014, at age 63. Williams' peers regarded him as a brilliant actor and comedian. His friend David Letterman remembered him as "nothing we had ever seen before." Click through to see moments from the beloved actor's remarkable life.
Williams first shot to stardom with Pam Dawber in the sitcom "Mork & Mindy" in September 1978.
Williams first shot to stardom with Pam Dawber in the sitcom "Mork & Mindy" in September 1978.
Williams attends the Robin Williams Opening Party on April 11, 1979, at Studio 54 in New York City.
Williams attends the Robin Williams Opening Party on April 11, 1979, at Studio 54 in New York City.
This 1982 file photo originally released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Williams as T.S. Garp from the film "The World According to Garp."
This 1982 file photo originally released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Williams as T.S. Garp from the film "The World According to Garp."
Williams and his first wife, Valerie Velardi, join a huge number of photographers packed into singer Paul Simon's apartment to celebrate Simon's wedding to actress Carrie Fisher in New York City on August 16, 1983.
Williams and his first wife, Valerie Velardi, join a huge number of photographers packed into singer Paul Simon's apartment to celebrate Simon's wedding to actress Carrie Fisher in New York City on August 16, 1983.
Williams, center, takes time out from rehearsal at NBC's "Saturday Night Live" with cast members Eddie Murphy, left, and Joe Piscopo on February 10, 1984. Williams would appear as guest host on the show.
Williams, center, takes time out from rehearsal at NBC's "Saturday Night Live" with cast members Eddie Murphy, left, and Joe Piscopo on February 10, 1984. Williams would appear as guest host on the show.
Robin Williams was honored during 2014's Emmy telecast with a tribute led by friend Billy Crystal, who hosted the "Comic Relief" benefits with Williams and Whoopi Goldberg (seen here in 1986).
Robin Williams was honored during 2014's Emmy telecast with a tribute led by friend Billy Crystal, who hosted the "Comic Relief" benefits with Williams and Whoopi Goldberg (seen here in 1986).
Williams enjoys music through a headset in a scene from the film "Good Morning, Vietnam" in 1987.
Williams enjoys music through a headset in a scene from the film "Good Morning, Vietnam" in 1987.
Williams portrayed a teacher in the movie "Dead Poets Society" in 1989, one of his first mostly dramatic roles.
Williams portrayed a teacher in the movie "Dead Poets Society" in 1989, one of his first mostly dramatic roles.
Williams went to all lengths to stay with his children in the 1993 movie "Mrs. Doubtfire."
Williams went to all lengths to stay with his children in the 1993 movie "Mrs. Doubtfire."
From left, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Kirsten Dunst and Williams hold one another in a scene from the 1995 film "Jumanji."
From left, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Kirsten Dunst and Williams hold one another in a scene from the 1995 film "Jumanji."
Comedians and co-hosts, from left, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg and Williams sing and dance the 1940s-era opening number to "Comic Relief VII" on November 11, 1995, in Los Angeles.
Comedians and co-hosts, from left, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg and Williams sing and dance the 1940s-era opening number to "Comic Relief VII" on November 11, 1995, in Los Angeles.
Jay Leno laughs as Williams jokes around during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on November 13, 1995, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
Jay Leno laughs as Williams jokes around during a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on November 13, 1995, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
Williams and Nathan Lane starred in the film "The Birdcage" in 1996.
Williams and Nathan Lane starred in the film "The Birdcage" in 1996.
Williams visits a sick child in a scene from the film "Patch Adams" in 1998.
Williams visits a sick child in a scene from the film "Patch Adams" in 1998.
Williams and his wife, Marsha, pose for photographers with their daughter, Zelda, as they arrive at the premiere of the film "Patch Adams" in December 1998 in New York City.
Williams and his wife, Marsha, pose for photographers with their daughter, Zelda, as they arrive at the premiere of the film "Patch Adams" in December 1998 in New York City.
Williams wears a clown nose as he places his hands in concrete during a ceremony outside Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1998. In the critically acclaimed "Patch Adams," he played a doctor who used humor to help heal his patients
Williams wears a clown nose as he places his hands in concrete during a ceremony outside Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 1998. In the critically acclaimed "Patch Adams," he played a doctor who used humor to help heal his patients
Actor-writers Matt Damon, left, and Ben Affleck, right, pose with Williams, holding the Oscars they won for "Good Will Hunting" at the 70th annual Academy Awards in 1998. Damon and Affleck won for best original screenplay, and Williams won for best supporting actor.
Actor-writers Matt Damon, left, and Ben Affleck, right, pose with Williams, holding the Oscars they won for "Good Will Hunting" at the 70th annual Academy Awards in 1998. Damon and Affleck won for best original screenplay, and Williams won for best supporting actor.
Williams donates blood at the Irwin Memorial Blood Center in San Francisco on September 11, 2001.
Williams donates blood at the Irwin Memorial Blood Center in San Francisco on September 11, 2001.
U.S. Postal Service team rider Lance Armstrong rides with Williams during training on a rest day of the 89th Tour de France cycling race in Vaison La Romaine on July 22, 2002.
U.S. Postal Service team rider Lance Armstrong rides with Williams during training on a rest day of the 89th Tour de France cycling race in Vaison La Romaine on July 22, 2002.
Williams plays Rainbow Randolph in the 2002 black comedy "Death to Smoochy."
Williams plays Rainbow Randolph in the 2002 black comedy "Death to Smoochy."
Williams and Oscar host Billy Crystal perform at the 76th Academy Awards show in 2004.
Williams and Oscar host Billy Crystal perform at the 76th Academy Awards show in 2004.
Williams poses for pictures with U.S. soldiers at the main U.S. base at Bagram, Afghanistan, on December 16, 2004.
Williams poses for pictures with U.S. soldiers at the main U.S. base at Bagram, Afghanistan, on December 16, 2004.
Williams in 2007's "License to Wed."
Williams in 2007's "License to Wed."
Williams and Susan Schneider arrive at the premiere of "World's Greatest Dad" in Los Angeles on August 13, 2009.
Williams and Susan Schneider arrive at the premiere of "World's Greatest Dad" in Los Angeles on August 13, 2009.
Williams at the pre-premiere party for "Happy Feet Two" at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on November 20, 2011.
Williams at the pre-premiere party for "Happy Feet Two" at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on November 20, 2011.
Williams poses for photographs in Sydney, Australia, on December 5, 2011. He and Australian director George Miller were in Australia to promote "Happy Feet Two."
Williams poses for photographs in Sydney, Australia, on December 5, 2011. He and Australian director George Miller were in Australia to promote "Happy Feet Two."
Upon his death, Williams' wife, Susan Schneider, said, "This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken."
Upon his death, Williams' wife, Susan Schneider, said, "This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken."
  • Williams died in 2014
  • He made three films before his death

(CNN)You won't actually see Robin Williams in his final film role.

The legendary comedic actor, who died of an apparent suicide in 2014, lent his voice to a character in the British sci-fi comedy "Absolutely Anything."
The movie, about a man who is granted power by aliens enabling him to do anything, opened internationally in 2015. It will come to North American theaters on May 12.
    Williams voiced the role of the main character's dog, Dennis.
    "Absolutely Anything" is one of three films Williams completed before his death, which his wife Susan Williams blamed on Lewy body dementia.
    Williams reportedly completed his scenes three weeks before his death.
    The film is directed by Terry Jones and stars his fellow Monty Python members John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin.