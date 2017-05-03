Liev Schreiber talks 'Chuck,' praises Naomi Watts

Story highlights Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts star in the upcoming movie, "Chuck" based on the life of boxer Chuck Wepner

(CNN) Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts may star in a new fight film, but you can add them to Hollywood's list of friendly former couples.

In what could have been an awkward promotional interview for their new movie "Chuck," Schreiber had nothing but compliments for Watts' performance.

"I think people are going to be very pleasantly surprised by Naomi in this picture," Schreiber told CNN.

"Chuck" tells the story of boxer Chuck Wepner, the man who inspired the "Rocky" franchise. Schreiber portrays Wepner and Watts plays his wife in the film.

" allowfullscreen>

Though Schreiber and Watts never married, they had been in a relationship for 11 years at the time of their split in September . They are the parents of two sons.

Read More