'Guardians of the Galaxy' brings fun, daddy issues to sequel

(CNN) There was no better demonstration of Marvel's box-office magic than turning the obscure "Guardians of the Galaxy" into a major hit in 2014. The sequel, perhaps inevitably, lacks that sense of discovery, delivering some fun moments while getting a bit bogged down in an uneven narrative and a surplus of daddy issues.

Marvel's origin stories are where it shines the brightest, while first sequels (see "Iron Man," "Thor," "Avengers: Age of Ultron") have generally registered on the lower end of its cinematic accomplishments.

By that measure, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" somewhat bucks the trend, despite an underwhelming villain and a meandering midsection, which are partly offset by a strong opening and finish.

While the first movie assembled a team of space-faring misfits, this one takes off with them carrying out a mission for a race of golden aliens that goes spectacularly wrong. Forced to flee across the galaxy, the gang encounters a benefactor (Kurt Russell) who claims to be the long-lost father of Peter Quill, a.k.a. Starlord (Chris Pratt), who grew up knowing only his mother before being whisked off to become a space-traveling thief.

Writer-director James Gunn again milks plenty of comedy from the rest of the gang, perhaps foremost from the ill-tempered raccoon Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and the hulking, literal-minded Drax (Dave Bautista). At the same time, so-called "Baby Groot" -- a pint-sized, indisputably adorable version of the monosyllabic, anthropomorphic tree -- feels like nothing quite so much as an attempt to sell plush toys.

