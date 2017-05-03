Brad Pitt opens up about his family being 'ripped' apart

Story highlights Pitt opened up about the past six months

(CNN) Brad Pitt is not going to engage in a nasty custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

In his first extensive interview since the power couple's highly-publicized divorce, Pitt told GQ Style he will not let things get ugly in court over the couple's six children.

"I just refuse," he said. "And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It's just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."

The superstar couple shocked fans in September 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage and more than ten years as a couple.

There was much speculation as to what was going to happen to their kids: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

