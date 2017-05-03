CNN 10 - May 4, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 4, 2017

Our first story on today's show covers a meeting of two world leaders at the White House -- and some challenges they face in achieving their main goal. We're explaining the reasons behind Puerto Rico's massive debt and historic bankruptcy filing. And we're bringing you a bit of emoji history before interviewing the man who created them.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More