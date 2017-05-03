(CNN) A car bomb targeting a convoy of foreign troops exploded near the US Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday, killing eight people and wounding 25 others, an Afghan official said.

"Today around 7:55 a.m. (local time) an explosive-laden car targeted a convoy of foreign troops in Kabul police district 9, near the US Embassy and Supreme Court," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

"None of the foreign troops were hurt in the incident."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

