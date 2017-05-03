Breaking News

Tainted love: Bob Thissen finds beauty in derelict Japanese love hotels

By Stella Ko, CNN

Updated 6:03 AM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

Dutch photographer and urban explorer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bobthissen.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bob Thissen&lt;/a&gt; has a peculiar standard of beauty. &quot;It&#39;s nice to see nature taking over the earth,&quot; he says. &quot;When humanity comes to an end, nature will rule again.&quot;
Urban exploration, often called &quot;urbex,&quot; is a rising trend among a young generation of photographers who explore abandoned ruins or unseen parts of the man-made environment.
Thissen first started traveling to unexplored parts of the world for the sake of adventure, but now it&#39;s part of his job as a photographer and motion graphics designer.
&quot;I try to go farther than other people and to other countries that nobody else explores,&quot; says Thissen. His photos are the result of time-consuming picture-based research and Google translation.
Photos from his recent trip to Japan show what Thissen describes as &quot;perfect decay,&quot; where everything is slowly facing a natural death without human intervention.
&quot;Japanese people always try something new and they want something new,&quot; says Thissen. The Fuurin love motel, once a place for lovers and secret relationships, seems to have closed down because of its remote location and changing trends.
&quot;People try new things a few times and they don&#39;t come back after they experience them. They want something else,&quot; says Thissen.
Thissen says ruins in Asia are well-preserved compared to those in Europe. &quot;I noticed that when a place gets abandoned in Western Europe, everything gets stolen, looted, and vandalized within a few weeks, maybe days. But Asia has a little more respect for everything.&quot;
&quot;I was in an abandoned theme park in Japan, and everything was still in the exact same position as it was left, which was really strange to find,&quot; says Thissen. He said the owner of the amusement park told him that &quot;everything has to face a natural death.&quot;
Cultural taboo also plays an important role in well-preserved ruins. &quot;Japanese people believe that there are ghosts or spirits staying around abandoned buildings and stay away from them,&quot; says the photographer, adding that he has never encountered any paranormal activities.
Visiting a love hotel was a culturally unique experience for Thissen. &quot;I&#39;d never heard of &#39;love hotels&#39; before ... but heard they flourished when Japanese people didn&#39;t have any privacy. Many people live in a single room with all the family members, and had to meet up at hotels or love motels.&quot;
The photographer also noticed European influences in Japanese hotels. &quot;Whenever I went to a luxurious place, the building looked like it could have been in Europe,&quot; says Thissen. &quot;I guess that&#39;s one of the standards of luxury in Japan.&quot;
To Thissen, every building has its own charm. &quot;I think crumbling things look much more interesting than straight white walls without any texture in them.&quot;
He adapted his lifestyle to travel and explore as much as possible. &quot;I get very bored when I am home. I need to move around constantly.&quot;
&quot;It&#39;s quite a statement to show people what is abandoned. It helps people to look at buildings in a different way.&quot;
&quot;In the past, people built buildings to last forever but nowadays, you build one and it&#39;s gone in ten to twenty years,&quot; says Thissen.
Story highlights

  • Dutch photographer Bob Thissen finds beauty in crumbling structures around the world
  • He recently photographed derelict love hotels in Japan

(CNN)In one photo, a dusty chandelier hangs from the ceiling above a large circular mattress framed by a mirrored headboard. In another, an abandoned suit of armor stands guard over a chariot bed adorned with stained pillows.

Signs of decay, from the scattered debris of a collapsing roof to water stained walls, are everywhere.
Yet the images -- all taken in the rooms of an abandoned Japanese sex hotel by Dutch photographer Bob Thissen -- seem oddly serene, like staged monuments to love.
    Thissen is no stranger to derelict beauty, having traveled to almost 60 countries since 2007 in search of abandoned buildings.
    A professional urban explorer, he is part of a growing group of young photographers who travel the globe, cameras in hand, exploring abandoned ruins and unseen parts of the man-made environment.
    Read: Mesmerizing photos of abandoned structures
    "It's nice to see nature taking over earth," says Thissen, "when humanity comes to an end, nature will rule again."
    CNN spoke to Thissen about his photography travels and the allure of Japan's crumbling sex hotels.
    You've visited thousands of abandoned buildings in different countries in the past ten years. What inspired your first journey?
    The first trigger was a dream of becoming a modern Indiana Jones going on an adventure. It's like going to a museum without any rules. First I took pictures just to show my friends and family where I've been.
    Now it's part of my job to go around the world, explore abandoned buildings, and bring them back to life using stop-motion technique, splicing each frame together to give the appearance of movement.
    Why do you choose ruins instead of well established buildings?
    What really attracts me is the texture and style of old buildings. They look way nicer with decayed walls and moss and cracks. In my opinion, crumbling things look much more interesting than straight white walls without any texture. They look haunted and magical.
    Read: Abandoned architectural marvels in China's largest ghost town
    How do you locate the buildings you photograph?
    I try to go farther than other people, to countries nobody else explores. I spend a lot of time researching on the internet to find places. It's a really long process and sometimes you're lucky, sometimes you're not.
    Those buildings have been demolished for different reasons -- can you share a few interesting background stories about them?
    Every building has an interesting story. One time I was in the palace of the now-deceased Central African Republic dictator Jean-Bédel Bokassa in Africa. It felt weird to be walking around his castle because he was accused of tyranny and cannibalism when he was alive.
    The self-proclamed Emperor of Centrafrican Empire Jean-Bedel Bokassa on December 4th, 1977 in Bangui
    The self-proclamed Emperor of Centrafrican Empire Jean-Bedel Bokassa on December 4th, 1977 in Bangui
    Have you ever come across other photographers or locals inside abandoned sites you have photographed?
    I try my best to avoid them and I rarely meet people because I only go to places that nobody else goes. But urban-exploring is really popular in Western Europe. When I go exploring during the weekend, there are so many people that it ruins the atmosphere of abandoned buildings.
    You've recently been to Japan. How do their abandoned buildings compare to those in other countries?
    As I travel a lot, I have noticed that when a place gets abandoned in Western Europe, everything gets stolen, looted, vandalized within a few weeks, maybe days. But when you go to Asia, they've got a little more respect for everything.
    I was in an abandoned theme park in Japan, and everything was still in the exact same position as it was left, the kind of perfect decay that was really strange to find. I talked to the owner of the theme park and he said it had to face a natural death, just let it go and let it slowly die instead of taking everything out.
    Read: Photographer preserves samurai history using 19th-century technique
    While you were there you photographed an abandoned "love hotel" called the Fuurin Motel. Why did you go there?
    I did a lot of research on the internet. Japanese people don't really talk about it, but it's a pretty popular place in Japan. On the one hand it was a cool experience but on the other hand it was really awkward. I was afraid to touch anything inside.
    Love hotels flourished when people didn't have any privacy for secret relationships. I wondered what happened there. I also read that people there believe that there are ghosts or spirits staying around abandoned buildings.
    You've visited other kinds of hotels in Japan. What were they each like?
    It was fun to see different styles of hotels. I think Japanese people really love themes, because everything, even amusement parks, had different themes. I've also been to a ryokan but I don't know much history about it as it was a road-find. It was fun to see different styles of hotels.
    Tight squeeze: The secrets behind Japan's coolest micro homes
    Are ruins glamorized or exploited with this kind of photography?
    It's quite a statement to show people what's abandoned, because in my opinion, old abandoned buildings look way better than the modern ones. For me, urban decay is not something negative. It's more of a term for the beauty of decaying buildings.
    People can look at buildings in a different way. In the past, people built buildings to last forever but nowadays you build one and it's gone in ten to twenty years, which is a shame.